On Aug. 14, officers with the Waveland Police Department responded to a complaint involving the sexual assault of a female juvenile by a family member.
According to a release from the PD, after an investigation, officers arrested 67-year-old Michael Eugene Moore of Waveland.
Moore was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery, the release states. Moore was transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility and placed under a $65,000 bond, according to the release.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said the investigation is ongoing and that there could possibly be more victims.
If anyone has information regarding this matter, contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.