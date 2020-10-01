Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Monday arrested a man who is accused of attacking his girlfriend with an axe.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gladstone in regards to speaking to a female victim of domestic violence incident that occurred at 916 Old Spanish Trail, Lot 2,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
The victim “advised that her boyfriend, Nicholas Wagner, 29, became upset when she returned home from the beach,” Prendergast said. “Wagner grabbed her by the throat, dragged her into another room and poured cleaning liquid over her head and facial area. He then grabbed an axe and put it to her throat and threatened to kill her. After threatening (her), he then took the axe and cut (her) on her right side.”
The victim was able to escape the residence when a neighbor knocked on the door and Wagner opened it, Prendergast said — she “escaped out the door and ran to another neighbor’s residence.”
When police arrived on the scene, Wagner wasn’t there, Prendergast said, but they learned he might be hiding in Bay St. Louis. Bay officers then helped them locate him at the Motel 6.
Wagner was charged with Aggravated Assault — Domestic Violence, as was also booked on a charge of contempt of court for failure to appear in a court hearing.
He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was still being held Thursday morning in lieu of $5,150 in bonds.
