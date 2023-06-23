Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Thursday arrested a local man for alleged child molestation.
Frederick Lee Robinson, 64, was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child under 18 for lustful purposes by person in trust. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was being held without bond, pending a hearing in Waveland Municipal Court.
“A report was filed with the Waveland Police Department by a 15-year-old female and her father that she was inappropriately touched by Robinson, a family friend, while at his home in Waveland,” Police Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “Robinson is currently on 15 years of probation out of Florida for convictions stemming from similar crimes.”
Up until recently, Robinson was an inmate at the Duval County, Fla. - Montgomery Correctional Center in Jacksonville, having served 15 years for aggravated battery, Florida Department of Corrections records show.
“One of the special conditions of his probation is that he is not to be around anyone under the age of 18 unless supervised or court-approved,” Prendergast said. “The case is still under investigation and there may be more potential victims.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Waveland Municipal Court on July 13.
Prendergast said anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Chief Investigator Edward Hursey at the Waveland Police Department, 228-467-3669; or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.
