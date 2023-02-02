Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case.
Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release.
“The arrest was the result of a seven-month long investigation between Waveland Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office located in Largo, Florida involving a 1987 cold case where an elderly female was murdered inside of her home,” Prendergast said in the release.
Lapniewski was transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility where he is being held for extradition to Pinellas County, Florida, Prendergast said.
