Hancock County sheriff's officers on Wednesday afternoon arrested a Waveland man they had been seeking for questioning in a shooting case earlier in the day.
At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, deputies arrived at Lakeshore Blvd. and Hwy. 90 in response to a report of shots fired. On arrival, they found a man who was suffering from "at least one gunshot wound," Chief Jeremy Skinner said in a press release.
The victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. No further information has yet been released on either his identity or his condition.
Deputies immediately began searching for Joshua Kyle Posey for questioning in the case, Skinner said.
Soon after, Posey, a 21-year-old Waveland resident, was arrested and charged with one count each of drive-by shooting/bombing and child support failure or desertion and two counts of contempt of court -- failure to appear, Hancock County jail records show.
As of late Wednesday evening, he was still being held on $504,200 in bonds.
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story as more details become available.
