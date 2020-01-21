Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Friday arrested a local man for allegedly molesting a child and manufacturing child pornography.
Shawn Nathaniel Wood, 27, was charged with one count of exploitation of children --possession of child pornography; and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes, Chief Mike Prendergast said, "and other charges may be pending."
Wood was arrested at his Waveland home without incident, Investigator Eddie Hursey said, and transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in lieu of a combined $350,000 in bonds.
Wood is accused of not only possessing child pornography, Hursey said, but actually filming it. During the arrest, officers seized "computers, cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices," Hursey said.
Hursey is in charge of the ongoing investigation.
