The city of Waveland on Wednesday hosted two ribbon cuttings; one at the city's new Bark Park and the Town Green.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that he was "real excited" about the addition of the dog park.

He said that residents have requested the amenity for at least the past two years.

The park was paid for utilizing grant funds, Smith said.

Dr. Barbara Coatney, assistant project director with Hancock County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), wrote the grant for the city, he said.

The city was awarded $14,000 from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which paid for everything, except for the water fountains, Smith said.

The dog park is located adjacent to the softball field on Central Avenue.

The park features waste stations, exercise equipment for dogs, and two separate parks for small and large dogs. There are also shaded areas with benches and a non-working fire hydrant.

The dog park's listed hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the park is closed the first Wednesday of each month for maintenance.

"We're excited to add another attraction to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Waveland," Smith said.

He said that the city is also looking into the possibility of adding a dog park in the annexed/Shoreline Park area.

Regina Thompson and her two-year-old Siberian Husky Maui attended Wednesday's ribbon cutting.

"We've been waiting for this," she said. "I don't like taking him (Maui) to the beach. It's a good place for the dogs to socialize."

After the ribbon cutting at the dog park, the city hosted another ribbon cutting at the Town Green on Coleman Avenue.

Smith said the project is something the board decided to do. He added that Diamondhead Councilwoman Nancy Depreo helped him design the space.

It is located at the site of the temporary government complex after Hurricane Katrina, Smith said.

Lowe's donated the lumber for the gazebo and the Hubbard family donated the fountain, Smith said.

At the beginning of summer, several teenaged volunteers from Tennessee completed a variety of beautification projects in Waveland including planting sod, painting the gazebo, and planting foliage at the Town Green.

The space is open to the public and can be used on a first-come first-serve basis, Smith said. However, if someone wants to secure the space, he or she can contact staff at city hall.

After the ribbon cutting, Waveland native Tabitha Eryn performed some of her original songs underneath the gazebo.

Smith said he envisions hosting events on the Town Green such as outdoor concerts and creating a "Christmas wonderland" during the holiday season.

"That's what I see, a place for people to relax and have a good time," Smith said.