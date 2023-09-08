The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday hosted a public hearing on the proposed FY 23-24 budget.
According to its notice, the city is currently operating with a total budget revenue of $15,017,104 and $2,548,819 is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For the 23-24 FY, the proposed budget has a total projected revenue of $18,493,846 and of that amount, $2,801,677 is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.
For the 23-24 FY, the city plans to increase the millage rate by 3.60 mills, from 37.55 mills to 41.15 mills.
During public comments, resident Chad Carbonne spoke to the board.
Carbonne said he is retired and lives on a fixed income.
“I understand costs have gone up,” he said. “If y’all have to pull more tax revenue in with the inflation. Really, what I want to say, is that if you go for this (millage increase) please spend it wisely, because it does come out of our back pockets.”
Joan Stewart, who said she is a new resident, said she “assumes that our leadership is making this increase as a result of the need.”
“It seems that most of our revenue needs to come from us because there isn’t a whole lot of business,” she said. “And that is a result of Katrina, as far as I know. Where do I go for this strategic plan to increase the revenue based on commercial properties as opposed to the majority of the revenue coming from the residents because, over time, I’m not saying our taxes are too high, if it continues to go up, people are going to be priced out of living here.”
Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani said that in most municipalities, the “majority of their revenue comes from ad valorem taxes.”
As far as a strategic plan, Trapani said, the board has plans to host a workshop to discuss projects.
“We have some projects out there, interest rates are killing people,” he said. “We had somebody purchase the Rite Aid and wants to put three businesses in there, interest rates are killing him. We have people that want to build a hotel on the highway, but the decline of the Silicon Bank in California caused their 20 percent investment to go up to a 35 percent investment on a $16 million project. We’re dealing with a lot of different things. We’re aware of that and we’re working on it.”
The project workshop, Trapani said, will mostly concern city paving projects, etc.
“We’re working hard to bring businesses here,” he said. “We’re always going to fight the elevation at the end of Coleman.”
Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine added that the city does “rely heavily” on sales tax as well and the city has budgeted $3.4 million for that line item in the FY 23-24 budget.
Trapani added that there is a lot of building going on in Waveland. About three weeks ago, the city received about eight sets of plans for new homes.
The city provided a handout explaining the millage increase stating it’s been “seven” years since Waveland had a millage increase.
“Waveland has absorbed increases in goods and services over the past seven years without increasing taxes to the residents,” the handout states. “This increase is necessary for the city to continue to provide city services to the residents.”
Trapani said that last year there was a 45 percent increase in property insurance and this year there is a 15 percent increase. Health insurance has also increased by 55 percent, he added, as well as a two percent increase to the statewide retirement program.
“We get hit with a lot of things and over the past seven years, the city has been paying these things with very minimal raises to the employees,” Trapani said.
The FY ’23-24 budget does include employee raises as well, Trapani said. There is a five percent “across the board” raise for city hall employees and employees in the fire and police departments. Public works and utilities employees will receive a one dollar per hour raise, he said. The only positions to not receive a pay raise are the mayor, city clerk, city comptroller, and the aldermen.
The handout from the city also listed the projected value of a mill in Bay St. Louis, which is $179,634; a mill in Diamondhead is projected to be $101,836; and a mill in Waveland is projected to be $83,357.
“While Waveland’s millage may look to be higher than the other cities, two mills in Waveland brings in less revenue than one mill in Bay St. Louis,” the flyer states. “For those that say their property taxes have increased over the past seven years, it is the assessed value of their house that has increased, not the millage.”
The city has scheduled a special meeting for Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. to adopt the 23-24 FY budget and tax levy/millage scheduled for Sept. 30, 2024 at 41.15 mills.
