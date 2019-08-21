The city of Waveland on Saturday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille to honor those who lost their lives during the devastating storm,
"It was a beautiful 50 year remembrance to those who lost their lives from such the tragic event known as Hurricane Camille, that devastated Waveland and the Gulf Coast," Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said Monday.
Smith spoke at the ceremony, as did survivors who spoke about the storm 50 years ago.
Organizers also tossed a memorial wreath into the Mississippi Sound.
