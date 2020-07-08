The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday hired Tamara Cascio with Cascio Sanford Government Law Group as an independent contractor consultant and registered lobbyist for the city, at the cost of $3,000 per month, after the city received no project funding from the Mississippi Development Authority this year.
Prior to a vote, Aldermen Bobby Richardson and Charles Piazza expressed an interest in tabling the matter until they had more information about Cascio.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that he is “impressed” by Cascio and offered to have her come speak with the board.
Alderman Jeremy Burke said that the “fact of the matter” is that if “Waveland chooses not to get a governmental consultant to deal with our government affairs, we’re never going to see BP money come down here, if it is, it’s going to be a small piece of the pie.”
“If Waveland wants to go and move the budget for travel expense to $40,000 a year so we can just go book two hotel rooms from January to April so the mayor and whoever else can go sit in the gallery?” Burke said. “The only other option is to get a contractor to go do it for us.”
Richardson said that it is the “mayor’s job to get in their ear.”
Smith agreed but said that what Burke said “couldn’t be more true.”
Smith said that Cascio has the “insight into MDEQ, DMR.”
Burke added that she doesn’t represent another municipality.
Piazza asked, “if we approve this, how do we know that we’re going to get that money?”
Smith replied, “there’s no guarantee.”
Waveland city attorney Malcolm Jones — who also serves as the attorney for the city of Pass Christian — said that Pass Christian has utilized lobbyists in the past.
“The problem is that they have all sorts of different funding sources right now with the Restore Gulf Coast restoration funds and with GOMESA,” Jones said.
He added that the amount of activity around these funding sources is “incredible.”
“And you really have to have a soldier on the ground checking that out every day,” Jones said. “I think you have to have someone who is familiar and has the relationships. They have to be there at that time and you have to work it well in advance. It’s like you have to hold onto it. You can spend all the time in the world preparing and you think ‘I’ve got it’ and then you don’t. It shouldn’t be that way. It should be merit based and not based upon what city it is or what county it is, but I’m just not going to be naive and tell you that it works like that.”
Smith added that even if the city does hire Cascio, receiving funding will still “require” him to help push things along.
Jones said that it’s important for the city to have someone watching the city’s interests at all time.
“The best way to describe going after this money, and it has been for the last couple of years, fish eaters fight,” Burke said. “Whenever you drop something in the water, all the fish go fight over it. The problem is, Waveland’s not even in the tank.”
Richardson said that it’s not that he doesn’t want the city to have a lobbyist, “I would like to see some proof in the pudding before I’d spend “$36,000 in one year.”
“Show me it works,” he said.
Smith suggested that the board could host a virtual meeting with Cascio.
Piazza changed his motion from one to table to a motion to approve.
The motion passed two-to-one, with Burke and Piazza voting “yes” and Richardson “no.” Alderman Shane LaFontaine was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action:
After an executive session to discuss “potential litigation,” the board unanimously voted to table the resolution calling for a special election to be held in the municipality of Waveland on Aug. 4 in relation to an ordinance granting non-exclusive electric franchise to Mississippi Power Company, its successors, and assign a franchise in the city. The current draft order states that Mississippi Power has requested a 25-year franchise ordinance which would provide a three percent payment of Mississippi Power’s total revenue from retail sales of electric energy within Waveland or $300 per annum. The board tabled the matter stating that the city did not have enough information from Mississippi Power to vote on a franchise agreement.
The board recognized the city’s employees of the month: March Employee of the Month is officer Jamie Nelson; April Employee of the Month is Chris Bennett from the streets department; May Employee of the Month is firefighter Eric Jensen; and June Employee of the Month is secretary Tammy Fayard.
The board authorized the transfer of $1,000 from the Destination Waveland fund for the “Crossroads Change in Rural America,” an exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution “highlighting the changes in rural communities and small towns.” The exhibit will be on tour in Mississippi this September through June 2021. Waveland is one of five places selected for this exhibit.
The board approved a motion to give $2,000 — from the Destination Waveland account — to the Hancock County Tourism Bureau for the advertising and promotion of the “Crossroads Change in Rural America” exhibit.
The board approved a motion to spread the following Mississippi Tidelands Trust Fund program project summary for FY 2022 — 1.) Boat launch and marina in the amount of $250,000; 2.) Pagodas and showers in the amount of $120,000; 3.) Solar lighting along beach pedestrian pathway in the amount of $80,000.
The board approved an agreement for services rendered by the Gulf Regional Planning Commission to “provide assistance in the creation and funding of a commercial District Infrastructure Development Plan.”
The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 22 at 6:30 p.m.
