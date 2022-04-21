The Waveland Board of Mayor and Alderman on Wednesday approved the hiring of Kimberly Adam-Boushie as the city’s new comptroller.
Boushie was born and raised in Waveland. She is married to David and they have four sons and one granddaughter, she said.
She completed her education with an MBA, which includes several hours of continuing education with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the State of Mississippi, and auditing firms.
“I can’t wait to get started with Tammy and the accounting team of Waveland,” Boushie said Wednesday. “Together, I know we can improve financial reporting for our aldermen and mayor so they can focus on the improvement of our city.”
Boushie’s annual salary is $55,000.
Boushie replaces former comptroller Ron Duckworth who resigned earlier this year.
