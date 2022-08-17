The Waveland Community Unity Organization on Monday hosted its sixth annual awards ceremony for area law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.
“I want to thank all of our law enforcement, fire and emergency agencies,” organization president Clarence “Zeke” Hall said at the ceremony, held at Da Kitchen in Waveland Monday. “It takes a special person to be an officer, a special person to be a firefighter, a special person to rush to the aid of someone who is hurt or in trouble. … We take for granted, as citizens, our emergency responders, but they are always there for us. You don’t remember it until you need it. I’m grateful, thankful, for everybody — for every single one of you.”
The first award of the evening — the David Garcia Award for outstanding firefighter of the year — went to firefighter Mike Monju of the Waveland Fire Department.
The Ronnie Peterson Hancock County Justice Facility Award went to long-time Hancock County Jail employee — and former Sea Coast Echo reporter — Dwayne Bremer.
Long-time Waveland city employee Harold Gillium received the Tommy Longo Award.
A second Tommy Longo Award went to Richard Thompson, who was unable to attend Monday’s ceremony.
Lt. Chad Dorn of the Waveland Police Department on Monday presented the first-ever Donald Dorn Award — named for his late grandfather — to Waveland P.D. Sgt. Josh Stockstill.
Dorn said Stockstill “has become a true leader in our department.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Nigel Williams received the David Bruce Ladner Award, named for the late patrolman who died in the line of duty in 1987.
The award was presented by Ladner’s son, Brandon Ladner, who praised Williams’ dedication to courteous service to the people of Mississippi.
The James Stewart Award — named for the late Investigator James Stewart of the Pass Christian Police Department — went to Officer Travis Thomas of the Pass P.D.
Connie Hall, long-time dispatcher for the Pass Christian Police Department, received the Gloria Sanders Award.
Waveland P.D. Investigator Rickey Trudell earned the André Fizer Investigation Award, presented by Fizer’s widow, Leslie.
The Anita Fowler Award, named for the long-time Hancock County dispatcher, went to Jolene Dougherty.
The Tommy Jennings DMR Officer of the Year Award went to SMSGT. Daphne Moore of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
After the ceremony Monday, Hall gave special thanks to Bennis Moss and Moss Towing for sponsoring the awards; and to Hugh Fouquet and Da Kitchen in Waveland, for providing the venue for the ceremony.
