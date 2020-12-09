The Waveland Ground Zero Museum Board of Directors on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street’s traveling exhibition, Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
The event was originally scheduled to run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 29.
“This was not an easy decision, but the only avenue to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers,” a release from the museum states. “The museum board of directors, along with their partners, Smithsonian, Mississippi Humanities Council, and the MS Gulf Coast National Heritage Area, decided it was necessary to take a ‘holiday break’ at this time after receiving the official health alert (regarding COVID-19) on Dec. 2 from Dr. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the MSDH advising us ‘avoid all social gatherings outside of the nuclear family.’’’
Dobbs also advised residents to “only participate in work, school, or other absolutely essential activities.”
“On the same day, Dr. Redfield of the CDC announced his concern that the month of December, January, and February will be the worse months of this pandemic,” the release states.
The event is now scheduled for July 3 through mid-August 2021.
Waveland was the only site on the Mississippi Gulf Coast chosen to host the free exhibit.
“Crossroads explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century,” Museum Board Chair and Project Director Bernie Cullen said. “This national exhibit allows us to reflect on Waveland and all of Hancock County’s history, present, and future, and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community.”
Waveland’s Ground Zero Museum is located at 335 Coleman Ave and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program is financially assisted by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Mississippi Humanities Council. The project is made possible in part by a grant from the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area.
