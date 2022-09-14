Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Monday announced that the city received the green light from FEMA to move ahead with repairs to the Garfield Ladner Pier.
The pier sustained severe damage during 2020’s Hurricane Zeta and has been closed to the public since.
City comptroller Kim Boushie said the city had been waiting on approval from the National Environment Policy in order to move forward.
Both Smith and Boushie said they were “excited” about the news.
Smith said, in addition to funding repairs, there is also money to mitigate from future damage.
Before the city can proceed with the bidding process, signs will be posted at the pier, the Waveland Library, city hall, the post office, and the city’s website for 15 days, Boushie said. It gives the public the opportunity to voice their opinion through FEMA and MEMA.
Boushie said the total repairs are estimated to cost about $3 million, which will be funded by FEMA.
