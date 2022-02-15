Waveland’s firefighters have been training with the department’s newest Jaws of Life.
“Basically, with our other units, we were still able to make our cuts and do our jobs, it was taking longer because cars that were made from 2016 and on, newer cars are made better than they were before,” he said. “The old units didn’t have the power that the new units are going to have and it was taking a little bit longer to get people extricated,"Waveland Fire Chief Tommy Carver Jr. said
The department’s old units were purchased around 2006, he said, and they usually last about 10 years. He said that it would also take longer to find parts for the older Jaws of Life. He said that they were down to one unit and could no longer get it fixed.
“Everybody has been going to the new hydraulics,” he said. “They’re lighter, more powerful, they’re faster so that the extrication can be completed in a faster time.”
This year’s fire department budget included the funding for the new Hurst Jaws of Life. The total cost was about $35,000 for two sets, Carver said, which includes six chargers and 12 batteries.
The sets include a cutter, which makes the cuts in the cars; a spreader, which spreads the car apart; and a ram, which has about a 56-inch reach and is used to push parts such as a dashboard away from the crash victim, Carver said.
The units are also submersible, he said, and operate under the water. The older units did not.
Carver said the firefighters receive at least one annual training with the Jaws of Life on old cars provided by Moss Towing.
“Thank you to the mayor and board of aldermen for voting to allow to provide the money for this,” he said. “We’ve always had a great working relationship with our board for the 25 years I’ve been here. They’ve always been pro-fire department and always help us obtain the finances we need to make sure we have the latest and greatest equipment for our citizens.”
