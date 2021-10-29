Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Alderman heard from engineer Jason Chiniche about the specifics of a possible citywide drainage project.
Chiniche said there are three phases. The first being a preliminary data gathering phase.
He said that his firm will meet with city officials, host public input sessions, develop a web portal for the public to submit information, and also complete a detailed review of the city’s 2009 plan.
Once the data is gathered, Chiniche said, a model outlining repairs will be designed.
He added that phase one will take about three months.
“A lot of that just depends on the data that the city has, if it’s digitized already and if we’re looking at having to take some of those maps and different information and scanning that in to give us a copy ourselves,” Chiniche said.
He will also look at the city’s Planning and Zoning information, giving him a comprehensive look at the entire city, including vacant and developable property.
Once the information is compiled, Chiniche said, he will come back to the board with the identifiable areas, or phase two.
“We know that there’s issues,” he said. “Why and where should that water be flowing and what’s preventing that water from flowing the proper direction.”
Phase three will provide specific instruction on how to correct the identified issues.
“From the maintenance side of it, that’s what we want to look at,” Chiniche said. “Not only a plan, but something you can actually implement as cost estimates go along as something that actually makes sense and that you can maintain.”
Chiniche said he will also help the city in seeking funding for the improvements.
The timeline for all three phrases is about eight to 12 months, he added.
“Once we do the data gathering, we might see a certain area that’s extremely problematic and we want to jump right on that and do that first and get that area’s improvements under way,” Chiniche said.
The construction timeline will depend on the scope of work for the improvements, he added.
The costs of the project will depend on if repairs are something the city can implement in-house or contract out.
Chiniche said that the budget for phase one is about $115,000. Phase two and phase three would come as supplemental agreements to phase one, Chiniche said.
The board took no official action on Wednesday, but Chiniche said he will prepare a phase one contract for the board to approve at a future meeting.
In other action during the regular meeting:
The board approved the promotion of Lt. Casey Piazza to Waveland’s assistant fire chief and the promotion of Tim Burchett to the rank of lieutenant, effective the first full payroll in November.
The board awarded the Waveland Handicap Beach Access Project to Twin L Construction as the lowest and most responsive bidder. The total award amount is $326,681 to be paid out of Tidelands funds.
The board awarded the Waveland Road Paving Project to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, in the amount of $1,698,463.
The city is asking Waveland residents to submit their favorite pictures of Waveland to be placed on the city’s upcoming new web site’s rotation.
Smith announced that the city is working with Municode’s technical group to purchase cameras to start live streaming the meeting in a searchable format.
The board approved a motion approving the addition of Hannah McCraney as a deputy city clerk effective Oct. 11.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.