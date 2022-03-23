There were people working busily inside the Waveland Dollar Tree store on Wednesday morning, but the doors were locked, with signs saying the store would be closed until further notice due to “critical violation/s”
“This establishment was inspected by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and had at least one critical food sanitation violation that was not corrected at the time of inspection, or had repeated critical violations from the previous inspection,” according to the MDAC notice. “Critical violations must be corrected within ten days from the date of inspection.”
The MDAC inspects retail stores that sell food on an annual basis.
In February, the parent company of Dollar Tree closed more than 400 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores nationwide because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection at a company warehouse in West Memphis, Ark., revealed rodent infestations and other unsanitary conditions.
The company also initiated a voluntary recall of several products that had been stored and shipped from that distribution center. None of the Hancock County-area stores were affected by that closure or recall.
"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers," company spokeswoman Kayleigh Campbell said in a public statement at the time. "We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue."
