The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday discussed two of the proposed redistricting maps.
Butler Snow attorney Parker Berry returned to explain the maps.
The maps were submitted by Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District and the Gulf Regional Planning Commission.
The new information is based on the numbers from the 2020 census, Berry said. The city’s deviation was “out of whack,” he added, and required a redistricting in order to be compliant with the one person/one vote under the Constitution. The law allows for plus or minus five percent of the ideal district size.
According to the 2020 census, Waveland’s total population is 7,201, Berry said, and the ideal population — divided by four — is 1,803 people. The goal is to get roughly within the plus or minus five percent leeway, 1,800 in each of Waveland’s four wards.
The first map Berry presented labeled “Redistricting Plan April 20, 2022,” with Ward 4 at .67 percent of the deviation; Ward 3 at 2.61 percent; Ward 2 at 1.05 percent; and Ward 1 down 4.44 percent.
“That particular map takes all four wards across Highway 90,” Berry said.
At the preliminary hearing held earlier this month, Berry gave the new numbers for each ward as follow: In Ward 1, the population is 1,796, which is seven or .39 percent below the ideal population number. In Ward 2, the population is 1,911 which is 108 or 5.99 percent above the ideal population number. In Ward 3, the population is 1,594, which is 209 or 11.59 percent below the ideal population number. In Ward 4, the population is 1,909, which is 106 or 5.88 percent above the ideal population number.
“Under the benchmark, Ward 2 was too high, so it needed to lose a little population, Ward 3 was significantly down in population and Ward 4 was too high so we needed to lose population,” he said. “There were some shifts in particular areas for the April 20, 2022 proposal.”
One particular area along Philip Drive and Beth Court that was in Ward 3 is now being proposed in Ward 4, he said.
“There’s an area across Highway 90 that Ward 3 moves across up around Baltic Street, Hudson Street, and Santiago Lane,” he said. “Ward 2 crosses Highway 90 for the first time takes a huge chunk over there around Walmart, Farve Road, Timbalier Street, Chesapeake Street. And then Ward 1 shrinks back, still across Highway 90, just not as much as it currently it under your current plan. There’s a little bit of changes along the Emerald Lake area. In Ward 1, we take all of the Emerald Lake census block, it’s currently split. And also move over westward a little bit down Wainwright Street across from McLaurin Road where St. Joseph meets there. There’s a little bit of changes down around the beach for Ward 1. It would expand down beyond Lafitte Street all the way towards Favre Street, that’s currently in Ward 2.”
The corresponding numbers for the first proposed map are: 1,723 for Ward 1; 1,822 for Ward 2; 1,850 for Ward 3; and 1,815 for Ward 4.
The next option Berry spoke about is titled “Redistricting Plan April 20, 2022 Alternative 1,” which he said looks more similar to the city’s current benchmark plan with regards to the shape of the districts.
Wards 3 and 4 are the same in both options, he said.
“The difference here is that (Ward) 2 would come back and take that area, which it currently has, McLaurin Road and Wainwright Street,” he said.
That would put Ward 1 down about 100 people, Berry said. In order to gain, the alternative proposes a “good chunk” across Highway 90.
The other change between the two maps is down along the beach, Berry said, for Alternative I is that Ward 2 would take back in that area all the way to Hillcrest Street, which is currently in Ward 2. The only difference is that it wouldn’t go all the way to Lafitte.
The corresponding population summary with Alternative 1 is as follows: 1,822 in Ward 1; 1,723 in Ward 2; 1,850 in Ward 3; and 1,815 in Ward 4.
“Both are good plans,” Berry said. “Both are legal, defensible.”
The city is under a “tight” timeline to adopt redistricting plan, he added, considering qualifying for this year’s election begins in the summer.
“The circuit clerk has to update the voter rolls when these changes are made, which they should, in turn, mail out notifications to all voters that are impacted by the changes,” Berry said. “The point is, you don’t have much time and that’s why we’re trying to push this along.”
The reason for the rush is due to the delay of the Census data, Berry said.
He said the city engaged the services back in December.
“The data was delayed six months by the U.S. Census Bureau,” he said. “The official data didn’t come out until September. And as everybody knows, there’s a process to do this because you’re dealing with a lot of opinions, there’s a lot of legal requirements and there’s a lot of iterations and drafts that go in to try and develop to this point where you have two options to consider. It’s also a product of the city being a special chartered city where you have regular elections this year, where most cities, they had their elections last year, so they have considerable amount more time. And counties are next year, so they’re actually under the gun, too. But certainly Waveland and a handful of other chartered cities have elections this year. We were engaged in December, criteria was adopted in February. We’ve had a number of different ideas, comments, and drafting sessions to arrive at this point.”
The board took no official action on the map.
The board recessed Wednesday’s meeting until Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. for further discussion and possible adoption of a new redistricting map.
Residents can view larger versions of the redistricting maps at city hall, located at 301 Coleman Ave. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
