Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the city’s tree ordinance as it relates to the preservation of live oak and magnolia trees.
City attorney Malcolm Jones said he made a few changes to the ordinance that he received from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In section four, Jones said that the application for a tree removal will be made to the zoning official if the applicant has a report from an arborist who finds that the criteria for tree removal has been met.
After an inspection, if the zoning official denies the permit, then the Planning and Zoning Commission will host a hearing to decide whether to approve or deny the application, he said. Jones said, if denied, the homeowner has the option of appealing to the board of Mayor and Aldermen during a hearing.
“This should speed up the process tremendously, as it’s not going to require a hearing every single time before the zoning board,” Jones said.
Jones said that many cities also have a local arborist available for consults.
Jim Meggett, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Keep Waveland Beautiful, said that there are three arborists the city’s zoning official recommends to applicants.
Jones suggested that the city — during the next fiscal year’s budget talks — budget funds for arborist consultations.
City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said the city does currently have one that works pro-bono.
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke asked about the $75 fee.
Jones said it was part of the commission’s recommendation to charge the fee for the live oak or magnolia tree removal application.
Burke said that he thinks the building permit fee should cover the cost of the Waveland arborist.
“So, if someone’s asking to cut down a tree, they incur all costs,” he said. “So if it’s a $250 / $300 permit, that shouldn’t matter to anybody.”
Jones said that when the applicant turns in the application for tree removal, it must also include an arborist report, which the applicant pays for.
Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine said that he thinks the only way the $75 fee should be added is if the applicant needs to go before the zoning board and have an arborist involved.
“If it’s (live oak or magnolia) in the middle of the property where they’re trying to build a house, it should be part of the permit fees,” he said. “If the tree is smack dab in the middle of the house and there’s no way around it and our zoning official looks at it and says ‘no way around it’ I can’t see tacking another $75 on the expense of building a house.”
Jones said that people who aren’t building a home might come in and request a tree removal.
“So there is no building permit fee, they’ve already paid,” he said. “In that situation, there ought to be a provision where the permit fee might apply.”
Jones said that the other change he made to the ordinance involved the penalty for violation of the ordinance.
“By law, municipal court cannot charge a fine higher than $1,000,” Jones said.
Some of the previous fines listed were more than that, he said.
The proposed penalties section states “violation of this ordinance shall be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 per tree illegally removed or damaged, or imprisonment for not more than 30 days, or both, and in addition, payment of all costs of prosecution and expenses involved in the case may be recovered by the city.”
Jones said he will make the changes to the ordinance as discussed by the board. The first change is if the applicant has paid the building permit, then he or she won’t be charged the $75 until it gets to the zoning board. The second one is if the applicant does not have a building permit, then has to pay the $75 fee.
Meggett said he will also present the proposed ordinance to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Keep Waveland Beautiful for review as well.
The board is expected to take official action on the ordinance in February.
A copy of the proposed ordinance can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
