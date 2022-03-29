During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen suspended city clerk Mickey Lagasse.
The night's agenda item read as follows: "Consider discussing matter concerning city clerk's travel to Flowood, MS for training session with BBI during the week beginning March 14, 2022. (This matter requires discussion in executive session as a personnel matter concerning the employment of the city clerk)"
After executive session, Ward I Alderman Jeremy Burke ruled on the following motion, "to suspend Mickey Lagasse, city clerk, for five days without pay and to reimburse the city for two nights of hotel stay and two days of per diem."
Ward 3 Shane LaFontaine seconded the motion.
The voting went as follows: Burke voted "yes"; Ward 2 Alderman Bobby Richardson voted "yes"; LaFontaine voted "no"; and Ward 4 Alderman Charles Piazza voted "no." Waveland Mayor Mike Smith broke the tie with a vote of "yes."
City attorney Malcolm Jones read a statement on behalf of the board.
"Based upon the investigation that we conducted, that I personally did, the board found that there was no intent of Mr. Lagasse to defraud the city in any way," Jones said. "This is based upon the fact that there was a schedule change, he was going up there for training, and he was told that there was a schedule change. There was wrongdoing, and a result, that's why he got the punishment that he did."
After the meeting, LaFontaine said, he voted "no, due to the fact that I felt that it should have been termination."
"I felt that suspension wasn't enough," he said.
Piazza said that he also wanted more than a suspension.
"In my heart, I felt like a law was broken," he said. "There was intent, but I'm being told, 'no there wasn't.' I'm very upset and disappointed. I felt the one responsible for overseeing the day to day operations at city hall dropped the ball. I was even told that I was on a 'witch hunt.' I was elected to uphold the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. And the last part of the Oath of Office is 'so help me God.'''
Lagasse was appointed city clerk in February 2019.
