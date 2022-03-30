Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse on Wednesday tendered his resignation, effective Friday, April 1.
At Tuesday's special meeting, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen suspended Lagasse for five days without pay after an executive session.
The reason stated for the executive session was the discussion of a matter concerning "city clerk's travel to Flowood, MS for training session with BBI during the week beginning March 14, 2022."
City attorney Malcolm Jones read a statement on behalf of the board.
"Based upon the investigation that we conducted, that I personally did, the board found that there was no intent of Mr. Lagasse to defraud the city in any way," Jones said. "This is based upon the fact that there was a schedule change, he was going up there for training, and he was told that there was a schedule change. There was wrongdoing, and a result, that's why he got the punishment that he did."
In his resignation letter, Lagasse stated, "I have enjoyed my time with the city and think for the most part you have a great and dedicated team, I have no ill will toward you, however at this time, I am no longer able to be effective to you for the duties in which I was appointed. The reason for my resignation is because of the current climate and with recent discussions with the Board of Alderman, I do not feel that we can move past these issues. Although the board did their own investigation and found no intent of wrongdoing, I have already been tried and convicted by the public and lost the confidence of the board and the citizens. I believe that after all the details are made public, those opinions will change, but for me as city clerk, it is too late. I believe there is one particular board member, that for some reason, has chosen me as his new target and I do not think that any action I'll try to take will move the city past this."
Lagasse said in his letter that he plans to pursue employment that will allow him to utilize his "skills in contacts to make a state and city a better place to live and work."
Lagasse was appointed city clerk in February 2019.
