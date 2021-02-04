A suspect in a Waveland burglary was captured in Jackson County last week and was extradited back to Hancock County to face charges from the Waveland Police Department.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said Thursday that officers were called to a home on Willow Ridge Road last Thursday morning in response to a residential burglary.
“The homeowner (had) returned to his residence and observed a four-door gray sedan to be leaving,” Prendergast said in a statement Thursday. “He then noticed items moved from under his house to the area close to the roadway and other items that were inside of his house to now be in the yard area.
“While officers were on the scene of the burglary, the police department received a call from a Jackson County investigator regarding a suspicious person that he observed at a gas station.”
The investigator detained the subject, who had “illegal narcotics in his possession,” Prendergast said. “Upon further investigation, the detective located items that were taken from the residence in Waveland inside” the sedan.
The suspect was identified as Terry Carl Graham, 38, of Petal, Prendergast said.
“Mr. Graham was placed under arrest by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on charges through their department,” Prendergast said. “A warrant for burglary was issued for Mr. Graham through Waveland and a hold was placed on him in the Jackson County Jail.”
Waveland officers took Graham into custody last Friday and transported him to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where he was still incarcerated on Thursday afternoon.
Graham was charged with one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and held on a $25,000 bond. He was also charged with a parole violation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
