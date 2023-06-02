A few protestors showed up in front of Waveland City Hall on Friday morning after a YouTube video went viral that shows two Waveland police officers confronting a man who was standing in front of the building, advocating for homeless veterans.
In the video, Jeff Gray, a U.S. Army veteran and retired truck driver from St. Augustine, Fla., is carrying a sign saying “Bless Homeless Veterans,” and calling out to passersby to “Bless our veterans.” After a few moments, two Waveland police officers walk up and demand Gray show them some I.D. or be arrested.
When Gray tells the officers it’s his constitutional right to do what he’s doing, one of the officers appears to tell Gray he “doesn’t care” about the constitution or his civil rights, but that the mayor has directed them to ask Gray to leave.
Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani said the city was investigating the matter, but neither he nor the police department would make a statement until after the internal investigation is complete.
However, Trapani said, the city of Waveland supports all veterans, maintains a beautiful veterans memorial and hosts an annual Veterans Day parade.
“Also, my dad served as a U.S. Marine,” Trapani said, “and I fully support the Constitution of the United States.”
Gray is not only a vet and retired trucker, he also operates Honor Your Oath Civil Rights Investigations, and bills himself as a “Civil Rights Investigator, First Amendment Auditor (and) Second Amendment Auditor.” The organization has a Facebook page and YouTube Channel, which was created in 2011.
As of Friday afternoon, the Waveland video was posted on the YouTube Channel twice, once as a 6:15 second video titled “Cop Literally Doesn’t Care About Constitution,” with 106,000 views; and as a 38 second video, “You’re Going to Jail, No Questions Asked,” with 69,000 views.
Gray travels from town to town, he said, and sets up in front of each town’s city hall with his sign and his message.
He said he not only gets the opportunity to advocate for homeless veterans, he also gets to document whether government officials understand and respect citizens’ rights.
“I post whatever happens,” he said. “I just document it. Usually, I’ll stand out there 20 or 30 minutes and then go about my day,” he said. “Some places are really nice and bring me a bottle of water and thank me for what I’m doing, and other places are like” what happened in Waveland.
“When (the officer) told me that he literally didn’t care, it was obvious there wasn’t going to be any reasoning with this guy,” Gray said. “If a cop tells me to leave, I’ll leave … I’m doing everything I can to get out of there without going to jail.
“The sad thing is, right up the road in Gautier the same day, I did the same thing. They have a city hall there and the actual mayor himself came out and was talking to me like a normal person. He shook my hand and thanked me for what I was doing — it was a completely different experience.
“My videos also kind of expose how they treat people they think are less fortunate than them. You have the kind lady who came up and offered me money …,” and then you have the part where the police asked him to leave.
“I’m not begging, I’m not panhandling, you know, it’s freedom of speech, freedom of religion. … Even if I was homeless and even if I was asking for help, should you really treat people like that?
“I’m trying to explain that even if I was homeless, which I’m not, and even if I was begging, which I wasn’t, I would still have the right to do what I was doing.”
This past February, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed two lawsuits on Gray’s behalf “to protect the First Amendment right to speak outside government buildings,” according to a statement on the organization’s website. One suit was against the city of Alpharetta, Ga., where Gray was arrested for alleged panhandling; and the other was against the police chief of the city of Blackshear, Ga., where Gray was issued a criminal citation for not getting a government permit to express his viewpoints on public property.
The protestors
At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, there were three protestors walking back and forth in front of Waveland City Hall, carrying signs.
“We either have rights or we’re not free,” protestor Mark James, a Waveland resident, said Friday.
“The course of action that (the officer) chose was to deny the rights of that citizen, both verbally and in action.”
Brandi Taranto, a Biloxi native who moved to Waveland recently, said she found the incident “appalling.”
“The city has all these flags out here (at the Veterans Memorial, nearby city hall), and the man is out here saying ‘Bless the veterans, bless the veterans,’” Taranto said.
Waveland Micah Tinkler also protested outside city hall on Friday morning.
Tinkler ran against Trapani in the last mayor’s election and is currently running for the position of Dist. 122 state representative.
“Police reform was one of the tings I ran on in my political campaign for the mayor’s office,” Tinkler said, adding that he does know that videos can be edited to make people look bad, but what the officer said in this case wasn’t proper.
Tinkler said the man in the video had the right to stand on public property and advocate for homeless vets.
Even if he had been begging, Tinkler said, “vagrancy laws have been overruled by the supreme court and panhandling is not illegal.
“It’s about police interfering with a citizen going about his business. That’s ugly.”
