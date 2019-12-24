Last week, Waveland Mayor Mike Smith announced that Waveland was the winner of the Salvation Army's 2019 Red Kettle City Hall Challenge.

The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Command serves the bottom six counties, Salvation Army PR and Marketing Coordinator Morgan Shiyou said.

Three cities participated in this year's challenge, which was held on Dec. 11: Waveland, Gulfport, and D'Iberville.

Waveland raised $663 to Gulfport's $603, and D'Iberville's $449.

"Salvation Army was a big part of our recovery after Katrina," Smith said. "I remember them coming to the fire station and police station, too, to see what we needed as first responders and plus the citizens, as well."

Several of the city's employees stood outside of the Waveland Walmart collecting donations, Smith said.

As a thank you, the city and its employees have been invited to the Salvation Army's Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in January, Smith said.

Shiyou said that the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Fundraising Campaign begins each year on Black Friday.

"All efforts go to support the Salvation Army's social services," she said.

This year's donation goal for the bottom six counties is $400,000, Shiyou said. Bell ringers are stationed at about 50 locations.

Some bell ringers are paid, she said, and its their only job.

"But we do rely heavily on volunteers," Shiyou said.

This year, the Salvation Army introduced ApplePay and GooglePay at the stands, she said. People can also donate online at www.salvationarmyusa.org or ask Alexa or any smart device to make a donation.

In other action:

The board issued proclamations to outgoing District 3 Supervisor Blaine LaFontaine and Hancock County Judge Jay Lagasse for their contributions to the city of Waveland and the county.

The board recognized Pam LaFontaine as December's Employee of the Month.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.