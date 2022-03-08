A man accused of robbing the Waveland branch of The Peoples Bank at gunpoint on Friday morning has now also been accused of murder in Bogalusa and robbery and sexual battery in Pearl River.
David Huey Rester, Jr., 50, of Vidalia, La., allegedly robbed the Waveland branch of Peoples Bank on Friday morning.
At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Waveland police Lt. Chad Dorn said at the scene, a man “went into the bank and held (bank staff) up by gunpoint. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into a vehicle and left the scene.
“A short time later, a Waveland Police Department officer spotted the suspect at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 603 and began pursuit.”
Dorn said officers chased the suspect up Hwy. 603 to I-10 and into Harrison County. Several other agencies joined the pursuit, including officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Long Beach Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dorn said.
“They were able to get the vehicle stopped (at Lamey Bridge Road in D'Iberville), and the suspect was taken into custody,” Dorn said.
Rester was charged with felony evasion, armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping, jail records show.
Rester allegedly held the bank clerks at gunpoint and tied their hands, leading to the kidnapping charges, officers said.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives later said Rester is suspected of murdering bar owner Marl Wayne Smith while robbing Smith’s Pub Lounge in Bogalusa. He faces a murder charge and mandatory life sentence in Louisiana in that case.
Rester is also accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a clerk at a Pearl River, La., convenience store on Feb. 27. St. Tammany officials said Rester will be charged with armed robbery, second-degree battery and felony sexual battery in that case.
“Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Major Crime Unit began working with detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office after they developed information that led them to believe the individual who robbed and physically and sexually battered a clerk at a Pearl River-area convenience store on Feb. 27 was the same individual who murdered the Bogalusa-area bar owner,” according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s press release.
“Working together, detectives with both agencies were able to identify that individual as Rester, and it did not take them long to locate him.
“Detectives learned that Rester was taken into custody in Harrison County, Mississippi, Friday morning following a pursuit. He was interviewed and confessed to both murdering and robbing the Washington Parish bar owner as well as robbing and battering the Pearl River-area convenience store clerk.”
St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith praised all the officers who worked together to capture Rester.
“Criminals do not care about jurisdictional lines, which is what makes communication and cooperation between agencies imperative in solving crimes and taking dangerous criminals like this one off the street,” Smith said in the press release. “Thank you to everyone involved for the work they did to identify and arrest this individual.”
As of press time on Tuesday, Rester was being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $150,000 bond on the evasion charge, but was being held without bond for the Waveland Police Department. Louisiana officials also said they plan to extradite him there on the murder, assault and sexual battery charges.
