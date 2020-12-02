The city of Waveland on Tuesday awarded the bid for Hurricane Zeta debris removal to Kansas-based Custom Tree Care, Inc. for $7.93 per cubic yard.
While Custom Tree Care, Inc. wasn’t the lowest bid, Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said that the committee — comprised of Lagasse, city attorney Malcolm Jones, and city purchasing clerk Katharine Corr — determined it to be “lowest, best, and most responsive bid.”
The city received 10 other bids:
- Greenco Services, LLC for $7.35 per cubic yard
- Necaise Bros. Construction Co., Inc. for $8.40 per cubic yard
- Ash Britt Environmental for $9.50 per cubic yard
- Holliday Construction, LLC for $9.90 cubic yard
- Southern Disaster for $10.95 per cubic yard
- Looks Great Services for $11 per cubic yard
- Spenzer Disaster Relief, LLC, for $11.50 cubic yard
- KDF Enterprise, LLC, for $13.75 per cubic yard (Tip Fee: $5 per yard)
- Andercorp for $15 per cubic yard
Lagasse said the city estimates that there are about 125,000 to 150,000 cubic yards of storm debris to be removed.
The board named TetraTech as the “best, most responsive, and most qualified” quote for debris monitoring service, which bills the city on an hourly basis depending on how many trucks are sent out, Lagasse said.
The board also approved the notice to proceed for both actions — pending attorney review.
Lagasse said that residents should expect to see debris pickup by Monday, Dec. 7 at the latest. He added that the companies are willing to work on the weekends.
