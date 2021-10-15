Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted a proposal from Municode to host the city’s website.
The proposal includes: Construction and hosting a new site; integrated agenda and minute software; a searchable component; ADA compliant as well as interactive recording of all meetings; Municode meetings; project tracking and deliver; and bidding and RFP’s will directly coincide with the city’s new book of ordinances.
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke said he received an email from the city’s current web host, Lime Pi Digital, LLC, notifying the city of its intention to terminate its contract with the city of Waveland, effective Nov. 1, 2021.
As it stands now, the new website operated with Municode is scheduled to be up and running by Dec. 1.
Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said Monday that Municode plans to help make sure the city’s website doesn’t go down that month, but the full website and all its new features will probably not be up and running until Dec. 1.
Lagasse said it will cost about $6,200 to build the website, which is a one-time payment.
For the first year of Municode meetings management, hosting, and support, the city will receive a 50 percent discount.
The total Year 1 costs (web + meetings + email sub) is $9,600.
The total Year 2 costs is $6,800.
With Lime Pi Digital, the city paid $500 per month for hosting.
In other action:
The board approved a motion declaring the property at 946 Hwy. 90 a menace to public health and safety.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting in the boardroom at City Hall on Coleman Avenue.
