The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday, during a special meeting, approved the city’s FY 23-24 budget.
The total budget amount i7s $20,531,601.
The board also approved the FY 23-24 millage at 41.15 mills, an increase of 3.60 mills.
The breakdown of the mills is as follows: General: 30.34; Library: 2; and Debt 8.81.
According to city officials, it’s been about “seven” years since Waveland had a millage increase, and during that time, the city has “absorbed increases in goods and services without increasing taxes to the residents.”
At the public hearing, Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani said that last year, there was a 45 percent increase in property insurance and this year there is a 15 percent increase. Health insurance has also increased by 55 percent, he added, as well as a two percent increase to the statewide retirement program.
The FY 23-24 budget does include employee raises as well. There is a five percent “across the board” raise for city hall employees and employees in the fire and police departments. Public works and utilities employees will receive a one dollar per hour raise, he said. The only positions to not receive a pay raise are the mayor, city clerk, city comptroller and the alderman.
The handout from the city also listed the projected value of a mill in Bay St. Louis, which is $179,634; a mill in Diamondhead is projected to be $101,836; and a mill in Waveland is projected to be $83,357.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
