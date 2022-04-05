The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved Mayor Mike Smith's appointment of Deputy City Clerk Tammy Bromwell-Fayard as City Clerk, effective April 5.
Fayard said she has worked with the city for the past 18 years, beginning in 2003 as secretary to then Mayor Tommy Longo.
"In 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit, we lost our building, changing our daily duties in ways that we could never have imagined," she said. "In 2006, much of the staff left, and again caused a change in duties. I was named Deputy City Clerk and have carried that title since."
In March 2014, Fayard said she received her certification from the Certified Municipal City Clerks Association/Mississippi upon completion of a three-year course.
"I love the city of Waveland and the employees that work here," she said. "I can remember one particular statement from Mayor Longo. He said, 'Remember when you're answering the phone or doing anything else, you represent me and the city.' That has been my philosophy for over 18 years and I will continue to try to be a positive representation. I am thankful and honored that Mayor Smith and the board are trusting me with this appointment. I know I have a lot of hurdles to jump over and there will be bumps in the road, but I'm up for it and prayerfully the sky will be the limit for all of us."
The position comes with an annual salary of $60,000.
Fayard replaces former city clerk Mickey Lagasse, who resigned last week.
