The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday approved ZenLabs Inc.’s conditional use request for the establishment of a medical marijuana processing and extracting facility at 529 Hwy. 90, the former location of Hancock Whitney Bank.
Back in March, John Newman with the Colorado based ZenLabs announced his plans to convert the former bank building into a medical cannabis dispensary.
Newman said the attached community center will be converted to a processing center, which will include a commercial kitchen and an extraction facility for cultivators around the state to bring raw materials to convert to ZenLabs private label product line.
According to the bill for the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act program, Newman said, a retail dispensary license would be applicable to the commercial zoning.
In order to process at the facility, the city had to grant a variance to the existing zoning ordinance or adopt a change in the ordinance because processing facilities and growing facilities are limited to agricultural and industrial zones.
During Wednesday’s hearing, no one spoke in opposition to the conditional use application.
However, Waveland resident Ann Steinmetz asked if ZenLabs would be producing non medical cannabis products?
Newman said that, while ZenLabs is also a CBD provider, “there will be absolutely no non medical marijuana products processed in this facility.”
Waveland’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the conditional use.
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke spoke about the site and the fact that it abuts a residential neighborhood.
“If I was in the neighborhood, I don’t believe that I would want clientele to be able to have access to Old Spanish Trail from the property,” he said.
At the March meeting, Newman said that they have plans to block the thoroughfare off, get rid of the ATM, install a privacy fence, and utilize the video surveillance equipment already installed at the bank.
The motion to approve the use also included stipulations that access to the back of the property be restricted to deliveries and employees.
