The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday heard from Clarence Harris –– board chairman of the Hancock County Resource Agency –– about why the city did not appropriate funds to the agency this year.

Harris said that the HCHRA represents the county and works with senior citizens and children.

He said that the agency has been in service since the early 1970s.

"Since 1987, the city had the organization in the budget," he said. "Due to some circumstances, we went from $5,000, and after Katrina it went down to about $3,000-$2,500. This year when we put in our request, it went down to zero."

Harris said the HCHRA board felt that he should talk to the city about keeping the HCHRA in its budget.

"I'm a resident of Waveland on the board," Harris said. "For the city to have a board member and don't fund the board that that board member is on, that kind of seems like that's a problem."

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that this year, the city did something differently.

"I asked the city clerk to send out a letter to every appropriated non-profit that we normally contribute to," Smith said. "And what I asked simply was for a detailed budget, including salary schedules. And that was really geared toward the bigger ones, not towards everyone."

Smith added that "no one was given any appropriations." He said that some of the larger agencies sent in a "somewhat detailed budget," but no salary schedules.

Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said the city intends to come back in December, evaluate the city's income, and make those appropriations at that time.

"It wasn't the intention not to give appropriations, it was to sort of see where we were at money-wise to see what could be given," he said. "We gave increases to our employees this year, we had some capital expenses we had to spend or it was going to cost the city $100,000 in the next four years. We're hoping in December we can come back and make a recommendation for a budget amendment to fund those."

HCHRA Executive Director Lora Mederos said the funding received from Waveland has "always only gone to the seniors' programs."

Mederos said that the senior center provides services five days a week. Those include: Breakfast, lunch, arts and crafts activities, transportation to grocery stores, and doctors appointments.

In other action:

The board recognized Katherine Corr as August's Employee of the Month.

The board approved motion to schedule Food Truck Fridays for every second Friday of the month.

The board approved an agreement to retain attorney Gary Yarborough to represent the city in pending litigation, Theodore Long et al. v. the City of Waveland at the sum of $180 per hour, plus the necessary costs of litigation. This litigation in relation to the zoning appeal of the approval of Beach Walk Development, LLC's application for a "planned residential development."

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.