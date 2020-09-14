Waste Management suspends Tuesday garbage pickup; reschedules pickups in Hancock County due to Hurricane Sally
- Sea Coast Echo
-
- Updated
- 0
As the projected path of Tropical Storm Sally has further defined itself, Waste Management has decided to suspend service on Tuesday, September 15th. The schedule for the remainder of the week will be the following for each municipality:
Unincorporated areas of Hancock County – Service day will be pushed one day (Ex. Resident’s normally scheduled on Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday and so on throughout the week). If the roads are impassible on the day that we attempt to recover the garbage, we’ll service on their regular service day the following week.
City of Bay St. Louis – No service on Tuesday, we will service on Friday.
City of Waveland – No service on Tuesday, we will service on Friday.
City of Diamondhead – Service day will be pushed back one day (Ex. Residents normally scheduled on Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday and so on throughout the week). If the roads are impassible on the day that we attempt to recover the garbage, we’ll service on their regular schedule the following week.
Pending the condition of the roads after the storm, the service schedule for the remainder of the week for Diamondhead and Unincorporated Hancock County will be the following:
Monday service will not be impacted. We will run our regular schedule on Monday, September 14th.
No residential solid waste collection on Tuesday, September 15th.
Residents whose solid waste is picked up Tuesday, will be picked up on Wednesday, September 16th
Residents whose solid waste is picked up Wednesday, we be picked up Thursday, September 17th
Residents whose solid waste is picked up Thursday, will be picked up Friday, September 18th
Residents whose solid waste is picked up Friday, will be picked up Saturday, September 19th
Please secure your garbage cans, carts, bins, bags and any other loose items this evening and throughout the night. Upon further evaluation after the storm, Waste Management will work with each municipality to identify impassible roads to ensure our drivers safety. As soon as the roads are passible, we sweep all areas on Friday to ensure waste is collected that was missed on Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Waveland P.D. seeks suspect in armed robbery at gas station
- Mandatory evacuation order issued for low-lying areas & residents near rivers, bayous
- Tigers shutout Irish in their first game of the season
- Bay declares state of emergency in preparation for hurricane
- Hurricane Warning now extends from Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs
- MS Gulf Coast now under Hurricane Warning
- Ricky E. Smith
- NHC issues Hurricane Watch for MS Gulf Coast
- Hancock, Bay-Waveland school districts cancel classes Monday in advance of storm
- Get Serious in Old Town Bay St. Louis this weekend
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.