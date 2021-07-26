Due to a fire at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority recycling facility, Waste Management is announcing the temporary suspension of drop-off recycling in Hancock County, MS beginning immediately.
The recycling facility which accepts and processes recyclables collected from Hancock County residents has sustained damage from a fire and is closed until further notice. Therefore, Waste Management will suspend drop-off recycling services in Hancock County beginning immediately. Drop-off locations will be closed during this temporary suspension.
“Drop-off recycling services are important to Waste Management and the Hancock County community. We hope to have these services back online for our residents soon,” said Michael Yarbrough, Sr. District Manager of Waste Management, Gulf Coast Area. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our Hancock County neighbors during this time.”
Residential curbside collection of household garbage in Hancock County will continue on regularly weekday schedules.
