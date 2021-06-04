The “mural” of the story, according to The Arts, Hancock County, is that Bay St. Louis is “A Place of Art.”
“Over the last two weeks, the Gulf Coast’s most talented artists have begun work on large-scale murals across Old Town Bay St. Louis,” The Arts President and “Mad Potter of Bay St. Louis” Steve Barney said.
The murals are part of the Wall to Wall Public Art Festival going on this Saturday and Sunday.
“The whole area is buzzing as these vibrant murals unfold,” Barney said. “With support from Bay St. Louis City Council and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, breaker boxes and trash receptacles are also being painted.”
“Join us for a weekend of community mural painting, art, music and culture,” according to a social media post by The Arts, Hancock County’s board of directors back in April. “The festival will take a place at hot spot locations in Old Town Bay St. Louis, Depot District and other locations across Hancock County.
“Festival Central is The Arts new community art center at 405 Blaize Ave in the Depot District. Here you’ll find artist vending, demonstrations, hands on activities and live music. Mural logisitics and artist support services will all be happening here.”
The group sought local business partners who would be willing to offer their exterior walls as canvases.
Many of the murals have already begun, Barney said, but “The major part of the completion will be done on June 5 and 6 during the festival. Miss Mary’s Snowball Stand and the Buttercup are finished, and there’s a utility box at the entrance to the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum at the Depot (painted by Jessica Salun), but there rest of them are being finished up for the festival
“We see this as a catalyst to doing more murals at other locations after the event, and the community response has been amazing.”
Schedule of Events
Mural and breaker box painting all weekend long
Locations across Old Town Bay St. Louis
• Artist Hive 405 Blaize Ave
Saturday June 5
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist vending and demonstrations
12-1:30 p.m. --Music Stage: Shannon Williford
2-5 p.m. -- Music Stage: Dave Mayley Band
Sunday June 6
12-4 p.m. -- Artist vending and demonstrations
1-4 p.m. -- Music Stage: Beau King Trio
Selected muralists will receive an honoria up to $500 upon completion.
This project is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
