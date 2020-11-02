In response to the catastrophic toll that Hurricane Zeta had on communities along the coast last week, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and the Game On Foundation are opening a relief kitchen in Bay St. Louis.
To help support recovery efforts, the Hurricane Zeta Relief Kitchen will be set up in the parking lot at Bay High School’s Tiger Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Anyone in need can safely drive-thru the relief kitchen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive a free meal. Walk-On’s anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals to the community.
What: Walk-On’s and the Game On Foundation are opening a Hurricane Zeta Relief Kitchen, which will serve one free meal to anyone in need.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bay High School’s Tiger Stadium located at 750 Blue Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis
“Walk-On’s restaurants and team members have experienced firsthand the devastation hurricanes can bring,” said Walk-On’s Founder, CEO and Co-Owner Brandon Landry. “So we know how important it is for us to act fast and open this relief kitchen for our neighbors that have been affected by Hurricane Zeta. At Walk-On’s, we are deeply committed to the welfare of every community we serve, so we are going to continue to do what we can to lessen the impact that Hurricane Zeta has caused throughout this area.”
Walk-On’s is passionate about community involvement, which is how the Game On Foundation, Walk-On’s 501(C)3 organization, was formed. While the main focus of the foundation has been providing support for youth athletes and facilities, there is currently an opportunity for Walk-On’s to help with a greater need: to provide meals to those who have been affected by Hurricane Zeta. If you would like to donate, please visit walkonsgameon.org.
Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.
About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.
# # #
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.