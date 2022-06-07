Incumbent U.S. House Dist. 4 Rep. Steven Palazzo was leading a crowded field of candidates in the district-wide Republican primary as results trickled in on Tuesday evening, but Clay Wagner garnered the most Republican votes in Hancock County after unofficial results were announced.
Wagner, a Hancock native, earned more than 400 more votes than Palazzo here, with 1,469 votes to Palazzo’s 1,051, with all Hancock precincts reporting.
Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said the results were unofficial, since there were still 16 affidavit ballots to be counted, but those weren’t enough to affect the outcome.
The next highest vote-getter in Hancock County was Carl Boyanton – also a Hancock resident – with 534 votes; Brice Wiggins had 268; Mike Ezell, 246; Raymond N. Brooks, 141; Kidron Peterson with 52; and there were six write-in votes.
In the Democratic primary, in Hancock County totals, Johnny L. Dupree led the way 383-112 over his sole competitor, David Sellers.
Necaise said the turnout in Hancock County was “very, very low” for Tuesday’s primaries.
“Voter turn-out for this election has dropped each time since 2014,” Necaise said, since there’s only one race on the ballot.
As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Palazzo was leading the race district-wide, with 96 percent of precincts reporting.
Totals in the district-wide Republican primary were as follows:
• Steven Palazzo, 16,079 or approximately 32 percent of the vote.
• Mike Ezell with 12,808 or 25 percent.
• Clay Wagner with 11,209 or 22 percent.
• Brice Wiggins with 4,781 or nine percent.
• Carl Boyanton with 3,179 votes or six percent.
• Raymond Brooks with 2,346 or five percent.
• Kidron Peterson with 454 votes or one percent.
In the district-wide Democratic primary, Dupree had 9,607 votes – or 85 percent; and Sellers had 1,707 votes, or about 15 percent, with Dupree being the presumptive winner.
Palazzo was expected to have to face off against either Wagner or Ezell in three weeks for a runoff to gain the Republican nomination. The winner of the runoff will face Dupree in the November General Election.
