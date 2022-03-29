The Bay-Waveland School District’s bid for a $37.8 million bond issue failed by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in a special election on Tuesday.
“The citizens won tonight,” Ron Thorp — who had led a months-long battle against the bond issue — said Tuesday after the results were announced.
A total of 2,223 people cast their ballots at two polling places on Tuesday: 1,411 people voted in Bay St. Louis; and 822 voted in Waveland.
In the final tally, 1,473 people voted against the bond issue, and 760 voted for it. In order for the bond measure to have passed, 60 percent of those casting ballots would have had to vote for it.
Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said Tuesday that voting had been brisk at both polling places all day long.
“I’m pleased to see such a good turn-out,” Necaise said. “There was a lot of interest in this election.”
The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees approved a motion seeking the bond issue in January.
Board President Casey Favre said at the time that the list of projects to be funded by the bond issue was compiled after lengthy meetings with district faculty and staff and included renovations, new facilities and other improvements at all of the district’s schools.
He said the bond issue was “an attempt to leverage (federal funding levied through the CARES Act for pandemic relief) to the very best of our abilities.… If we intend to make the most out of the federal money, that has to be done in conjunction with the bond issue.”
Favre said many of the issues the board hoped to correct with the bond issue have existed since long before he joined the board six years ago.
The last time the district sought a multi-million dollar bond issue was 1997.
Thorp said publicly that he felt the proposed bond issue was way too much and would unduly raise people’s property taxes.
“The citizens of Bay St. Louis and Waveland have spoken very loudly tonight,” Thorp said Tuesday. The question now, is, is the school board listening? Are the councilmen of Bay St. Louis listening? Are the aldermen of Waveland listening?”
