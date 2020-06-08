USA Today has nominated the city of Bay St. Louis as the “Best Coastal Small Town” in America, and you can vote to help clinch the award.
“The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis calls itself ‘a place apart,’” according to USA Today’s online poll, “and it’s easy to see why. The friendly community has everything you’d want from a small town seaside escape – a store-lined Main Street, restaurants serving fresh Gulf seafood, museums and an 8.5-mile canoe and kayak trail.”
The contest is part of USA Today’s “10 Best” Readers’ Choice 2020 awards.
Other Coastal towns on the list include Bayfield, Wis.; Chincoteague, Va.; Venice, Fla.; St. Mary’s, Ga.; Georgetown, S.C.; Rockport, Texas; Gulf Shores, Ala.; Grand Marais, Minn.; Sandusky, Ohio; Cambria, Calif.; Beach Haven, N.J.; Rockport, Maine; Southport, N.C.; Cannon Beach, Ore.; Mystic, Conn.; Apalachicola, Fla.; Wailea, Hawaii; Friday Harbor, Wash.; and Los Osos, Calif.
Bay St. Louis is currently number 7 on the list.
“To have our little town to be mentioned with some of these cities, it’s pretty amazing,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Monday. “Hopefully, we can get everybody to vote for us.”
To vote, go to www.10best.com. You can cast a vote in each category every day.
The voting ends on Monday, June 29, and the top 10 winning towns will be announced on Friday, July 10.
