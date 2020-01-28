A candlelight vigil was scheduled at the Washington Street Pier in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to honor BSL native Capt. Shawn Pucheu, along with two of his fellow crew members still missing after their towing vessel, the R.C. Creppel, collided Sunday with the barge Cooperative Spirit on the Mississippi River near Luling, La.

The other two missing men have been identified as Matthew Bigalia and Lester Naquin.

Pucheu's friends and family scheduled the vigil and posted it to social media, asking people to share it "far and wide."

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the three missing mariners on Monday after searching more than "835 nautical miles for approximately 67 hours," according to a USCG statement.

"The National Transportation Safety Board has joined the Coast Guard to investigate the cause of the incident," according to the statement.

The Coast Guard is still monitoring the air quality in the area near the incident because the collision released sulfuric acid into the air.

"The air in the immediate vicinity of the affected barge has now been cleared of any traces of sulfuric acid," according to the release. "There are no immediate health issues or concerns to the surrounding communities."