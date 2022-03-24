Bay St. Louis-resident Ron Thorp, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, on Thursday capped off opening ceremonies for the Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall - The Wall That Heals exhibit in the Bay with an emotional salute to the men and women who have given their lives for their country.
“I will be placing flowers at the Vietnam Wall to honor the eight helicopter pilots of my 82-man flight class that were killed in Vietnam,” Thorp said.
“These young men came home in body bags. To a nation, at that time, that had a significant number of people displaying disdain for the military. Fortunately, these men did not suffer and witness these hostilities, but their families did. And it took years and years before the nation separated the political endeavors from the sacrifices of these young soldiers and officers.
“The Wall was a great catalyst in recognizing these soldiers for their total sacrifice and their dedication of military duty to serve this nation. The Vietnam Wall changed the hearts and minds of our citizens and today, all veterans are thanked for their service. And as a Vietnam Veteran, I applaud you for bringing this replica to Hancock County to honor these fallen champions.”
Bay High School’s head football Coach Jeremy Turcotte served as master of ceremonies for Thursday’s event in front of the wall, which was trucked into Bay St. Louis on Tuesday and erected at the former North Bay Elementary School grounds on Wednesday.
Turcotte thanked all the veterans and public officials who attended Thursday’s opening, and heralded the “tireless efforts” of Lonnie Falgout, executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum and Foundation, which spearheaded efforts to get the exhibit in Bay St. Louis.
Falgout thanked Hancock Tourism Bureau Executive Director Myrna Green, Bay Waveland Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed, Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, Waveland Mayor Mike Smith and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for their assistance in making the exhibit happen.
Falgout, a veteran himself, said he began his efforts to bring the Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall to Bay St. Louis after visiting the original monument in Washington, D.C.
“Two of my friends are on it,” Falgout said, and he wanted to bring it here so that everyone from the region who couldn’t see the original monument in D.C. would have the experience.
A host of military, law enforcement and firefighter vehicles -- as well as a cadre of military veteran motorcycle riders -- escorted the Wall from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis on the final leg of its trip from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal served as the grand marshal for the escort. At Thursday’s ceremony, he read a proclamation from the city honoring Vietnam veterans and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which built the wall and brought the exhibit to the city.
The Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall: The Wall That Heals, will be on display day and night in Bay St. Louis through this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend, free of charge.
The exhibit is located adjacent to the Bay High football field. Visitors are asked to park at the stadium parking lot and walk over to the exhibit. Those needing assistance will be taken to the Wall via golf cart or vehicle.
The Alice Moseley Museum Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall Committee will provide a 45-minute tour for each group comprising of information on The Wall and the Vietnam War. A site manager and a staff member will conduct an age-appropriate tour for each group.
To schedule a group tour, please contact Lilyana Gandour, museum operations director, at 228-467-9223 or email her at artcoordinator.alicemoseley@gmail.com.
About The Wall That Heals
The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Viet- nam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.
Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The names are listed in order of date of casualty and alphabetically on each day.
The Wall That Heals Bay St. Louis exhibit is hosted by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation in conjunction with Mississippi Heroes, Hancock County Tourism Bureau, Visit MS, and Champion Chrysler Dodge.
