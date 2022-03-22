The Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall — the Wall That Heals — will be escorted across the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday beginning at noon, rain or shine.
A host of military, law enforcement and firefighter vehicles -- as well as a cadre of military veteran motorcycle riders -- will escort the Wall on the final leg of its trip from Washington, D.C., beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 22, in Pascagoula.
The escort will proceed down Hwy. 90 from Pascagoula through Gautier, Ocean Springs, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian en route to its exhibition site at Dunbar Avenue in Bay St. Louis. You may contact Capt. Jeremy Skipper of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 228-219-4426 for more information on the escort.
The Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall: The Wall That Heals, will be on display in Bay St. Louis, MS, March 24-27, 2022, and everyone is invited to attend, free of charge.
The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours from Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m. until Sunday, March 27, at 2 pm. and will remain open 24-hours through March 27, and there is no charge for admission.
There will be an opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday at the site, hosted by Jeremy Turcotte, with guest speakers including Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, Bay-Waveland Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed and Hancock County Board of Supervisors President Scotty Adam.
Group tours can be scheduled for day or evening all four days of the event.
The exhibit will be located at the former site of North Bay Elementary on Dunbar Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS.
Space is limited. To schedule a tour, please contact Lilyana Gandour, museum operations director, at 228-467-9223 or email her at artcoordinator.alicemoseley@gmail.com.
The Alice Moseley Museum Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall Committee will provide a 45-minute tour for each group comprising of information on The Wall and the Vietnam War. A site manager and a staff member will conduct an age-appropriate tour for each group.
About The Wall That Heals
The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Viet- nam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.
Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The names are listed in order of date of casualty and alphabetically on each day.
The Wall That Heals Bay St. Louis exhibit is hosted by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation in conjunction with Mississippi Heroes, Hancock County Tourism Bureau, Visit MS, and Champion Chrysler Dodge.
For more, go to Facebook@BSLWallThatHeals.
