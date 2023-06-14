Local authorities have released the identities of two people killed early Wednesday morning in the westbound lane of I-10 near mile marker 2 when a car-hauler crashed.
The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said two people, now identified as South Carolina residents Elog Tarasevich, 29, and Yakov Tarasevich, 24, were killed in the crash.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation and Mississippi Highway Patrol shut down the area of the highway for several hours, re-routing traffic, before one lane finally opened at around noon on Wednesday.
“Motorists should remain alert for the next few hours as traffic is still moderately congested,” MDOT said in a traffic warning on social media.
The cleanup was made more difficult because each of the cars being hauled had to be removed before the 18-wheeler hauling them could be towed, officials said.
