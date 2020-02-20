Last week, the senior citizens at Memorial Woodland Village Nursing Center received a loving surprise.
Diamondhead Rouses Market store director Chuck Clark organized “Sending Smiles to Seniors for Valentine’s Day.”
“Rouses Supermarket, Diamondhead, and the surrounding communities have adopted Woodland Village as the recipients of their generous spirits and gift giving,” Clark said. “After an overwhelming response at Christmas time, we decided to include the Valentines Day holiday.”
Customers picked out heart-shaped doilies from the Valentine’s tree, located inside the Diamondhead Rouses, which they took to the register to be scanned and paid for, he said.
Each gift package included a glass vase with a carnation arrangement, a bag of sugar-free Russell Stover chocolates, and a heart-shaped balloon.
On Feb. 13, Rouses delivered 111 gifts to the residents of Woodland Village, Clark said.
Each resident also received a hand-made Valentine’s Day card made by the students at East Hancock Elementary School, he added. A Diamondhead resident also purchased ice cream for the residents’ ice cream party.
“We will continue our efforts to support this group of people and show them there are people that really care for them and they are not forgotten,” Clark said.
