Fifty years ago Diamondhead, MS left its “downtown” outside its gate and beyond reach of restrictive covenants. It shows. Residents appreciate its shops, restaurants and services but regret its lack of visual appeal, and few nonresidents have reason to visit it. Knowing how important a vibrant, attractive downtown is to local economic development, the city of Diamondhead is ready to change all that.
The New Town Center
An all new Town Center District is planned for the undeveloped land stretching from west of the city’s entrance to the Jourdan River. The goal is a compact, walkable, “live-work-play” portion of town where a mix of shops, offices, studios, restaurants, bistros, pubs, apartments, hotels, condos, open space and recreational activities can locate within easy reach by locals and non-locals alike. Focusing on mixed land use and pedestrian activity, the district is meant to encourage architectural diversity, creativity, flexibility, and exceptional design that reflect “the timeless building patterns of traditional downtowns,” its zoning language explains.
With $1.5 million already granted by the state legislature from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, the work of connecting the district with roads to the existing shopping area and installing drainage, sidewalks, decorative lighting, and other necessary infrastructure can begin. “This makes it easier for a developer to build what he or she wants in the area,” City Manager Mike Reso said, noting that further application for a $4.2 million grant is in the works for consideration by the legislature next spring.
The Existing Shopping Area
Meanwhile, the existing commercial section is primed for a pumpkin-to-carriage transformation. The design for Kalani and East Aloha Drives includes bike paths, sidewalks with arms into the commercial areas, landscaping, elevated crosswalks, decorative lighting, striping, and turning lanes to upgrade the area’s appearance and invite safe use by walkers and bicyclists.
Bids will go out shortly for completing the existing area’s roadway, drainage, striping, and crosswalks thanks to a grant of $150K from the Mississippi Development Authority. That phase of work is expected to begin this fall. A second application has been made to fund the sidewalks, landscaping, and decorative street lighting in the entire E. Aloha, Kalani, Veterans Drive area with hopes of getting it underway in 2021.
Throw in the newly lit I-10 exit into Diamondhead and MDOT’s plan to revamp the overpass entirely for safety, efficiency and ped/bike/golf cart use, and residents, who just ranked Diamondhead’s entrance and downtown their top concerns for the city’s new comprehensive planning, are happy to know that change is on its way.
Incentivizing and Recruiting
Making development easier for private investors is a key part of the plan. The City Council adopted the county’s tax abatement policy for the I-10 area in 2018, a graduated tax exemption lasting up to seven years for qualified business investment projects. Recently it reduced the city’s millage rate from 34 to 29.5 mills, lowering its property and car tag taxes. And early this month the council approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Redevelopment Plan, authorizing it to set up TIF plans with private developers who build significant projects that include city infrastructure improvements.
NextSite, a retail recruiting firm under contract with the city, and City Manager Mike Reso are actively recruiting commercial development including hotels, restaurants, an independent seniors apartment, and more. The new city website under development by Municode will highlight community strengths, contain a searchable business directory, and provide developers with needed data for decision making such as demographics, retail leakage reports, and the city’s hotel feasibility study.
“People talk about wanting amenities — downtown is the amenity,” musician Jack White once said. Diamondhead is looking forward now to making its downtown a true amenity that is as attractive as all its others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.