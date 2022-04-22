Waveland police on Friday announced that the department is looking for a second suspect, 27-year-old Antwine Q. James, in regards to Thursday morning’s shooting that left one dead.
James is described as a black male and is considered “armed and dangerous,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said in a release.
Anyone who has information about James’ whereabouts or information regarding this case, please contact Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Two people were shot in Waveland early Thursday morning — one of them fatally — and a Hancock County deputy and AMR employees were injured after colliding with each other while transporting the victims to the hospital.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hargett Street in reference to a shooting,” at around 1:54 a.m. Thursday, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release Thursday morning.“Upon arrival, officers discovered two people had been shot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and one victim succumbed to his injuries.”One of the men shot had apparently posted on social media that he would be in the neighborhood and the suspects alleged open fire on the car when they saw him, striking one of the men in the chest and the other in the arm, causing the car to run into a neighbor’s house.
While transporting the victims to Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock in Bay St. Louis, one of the AMR ambulances collided with a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who was escorting them.
“They had two ambulances transporting two shooting victims,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said, “so (law enforcement officials) were running escort. My guy was in the lead, and he passed up the turn-off on the highway … instead of turning into the hospital, the ambulance hit him broadside, I’m not really sure why."
Adam said at least two AMR employees were injured, and the deputy suffered “a broken rib, and maybe some extra air in his chest cavity. He was transported to Forrest General just for observation.”
Waveland police on Thursday arrested Antonio Orlando Reed, II, of Bay St. Louis, charging him with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault — manifesting extreme indifference to human life. Reed is being held without bond at the Hancock County Justice Facility and an initial court date scheduled for June 23.
Officials have not yet released the names of either the deputy or the AMR employees who were injured.
Waveland police have not yet released the identities of either the shooting victims.
