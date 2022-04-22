Waveland police on Thursday made an arrest in the fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours in the 300 block of Hargett Street, and are looking for a second suspect.
Hancock County Jail records show that police arrested Antonio Orlando Reed II, of Bay St. Louis, charging him with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to human life.
Reed was being held without bond with an initial court date scheduled for June 23.
Police are also reportedly looking for a second suspect, James Antwine Quintrelledwjo.
Two people were shot in Waveland early Thursday morning — one of them fatally — and a Hancock County deputy and AMR employees were injured after colliding with each other while transporting the victims to the hospital.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hargett Street in reference to a shooting,” at around 1:54 a.m. Thursday, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release Thursday morning.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered two people had been shot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and one victim succumbed to his injuries.”
One of the men shot had apparently posted on social media that he would be in the neighborhood and the suspects alleged open fire on the car when they saw him, striking one of the men in the chest and the other in the arm, causing the car to run into a neighbor’s house.
While transporting the victims to Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock in Bay St. Louis, one of the AMR ambulances collided with a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who was escorting them.
“They had two ambulances transporting two shooting victims,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said, “so (law enforcement officials) were running escort. My guy was in the lead, and he passed up the turn-off on the highway … instead of turning into the hospital, the ambulance hit him broadside, I’m not really sure why."
Adam said at least two AMR employees were injured, and the deputy suffered “a broken rib, and maybe some extra air in his chest cavity. He was transported to Forrest General just for observation.”
The medical status of the AMR employees was not available on Thursday morning, Adam said.
Officials have not yet released the names of either the deputy or the AMR employees who were injured.
Waveland police have not yet released the identities of either the shooting victims.
“We are still in the very early stages of our investigation,” Prendergast said. “More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
