Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani on Monday issued a comment on the viral video of two city police officers confronting a man in front of city hall, saying that he asked the police to check on the situation after the man's behavior made female employees and citizens "scared and uneasy."
In the video, Jeff Gray, a U.S. Army veteran and retired truck driver from St. Augustine, Fla., is carrying a sign saying “God Bless Homeless Veterans,” and calling out to passersby, ”God bless our veterans.”
After a few moments, two Waveland police officers walk up and demand Gray show them some I.D. or be arrested.
When Gray tells the officers it’s his constitutional right to do what he’s doing, one of the officers tells Gray he “doesn’t care” about the constitution or his civil rights, but that the mayor has directed them to ask Gray to leave.
“On Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 9:16 a.m., a gentleman wearing dark clothing and a cap, and carrying a sign, entered Waveland City Hall by the main entrance,” Trapani said in a press release Monday. “This individual entered the Utilities Department, flashed the sign at a city employee sitting at her desk behind a glass partition, and asked if there was a bathroom he could use.
“The city employee gave him directions to the bathroom. Soon after, this individual left city hall, but stood approximately two feet outside and in front of the main entranceway to city hall.”
Trapani said the man repeatedly peered into the Utilities Department window, making the employee who had given him directions to the bathroom feel “very scared and uneasy.”
“The three female city employees in the Utilities Department continued to be uneasy about this individual’s presence as he stood just outside the main door and occasionally stared in through the window while they were working,” Trapani said. “After concerns from several employees and female citizens of Waveland over the individual’s behavior were reported to me by the head of the Utilities Department, I contacted the Waveland Police Department and asked for a patrolman to pass by city hall to handle the situation and to address the individual who was believed to be making the city employees and citizens uneasy while they were conducting city business.
“When the patrolmen arrived, this individual had moved down to the sidewalk outside the main doors of city hall. The entire conversation between the patrolmen and this individual took approximately four minutes. The individual was not arrested. Subsequent to the incident, we have received some requests for public records, all of which are in the process of being responded to by the city. The matter is still in the process of being further reviewed.”
After Gray’s video went viral on Thursday, city hall and the city police department were inundated with calls, and three local residents protested outside city hall on Friday.
Trapani said at the time that the city was investigating the matter, but neither he nor the police department would make a statement until after the internal investigation is complete.
However, Trapani said, the city of Waveland supports all veterans, maintains a beautiful veterans memorial and hosts an annual Veterans Day parade.
“Also, my dad served as a U.S. Marine,” Trapani said, “and I fully support the Constitution of the United States.”
Gray is not only a vet and retired trucker, he also operates Honor Your Oath Civil Rights Investigations, and bills himself as a “Civil Rights Investigator, First Amendment Auditor (and) Second Amendment Auditor.” The organization has a Facebook page and YouTube Channel, which was created in 2011.
Gray travels from town to town, he said, and sets up in front of each town’s city hall with his sign and his message, documenting whatever happens.
This past February, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed two lawsuits on Gray’s behalf “to protect the First Amendment right to speak outside government buildings,” according to a statement on the organization’s website. One suit was against the city of Alpharetta, Ga., where Gray was arrested for alleged panhandling; and the other was against the police chief of the city of Blackshear, Ga., where Gray was issued a criminal citation for not getting a government permit to express his viewpoints on public property.
