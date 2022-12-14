The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Bay St. Louis.
Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call for service to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. Upon arriving, officers encountered a female subject. The subject fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself. The second officer later died.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Additional information may be made public at a later time. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Offic
