Authorities have released the identity of the suspect arrested Friday for allegedly robbing the Waveland branch of The Peoples Bank.
David Huey Rester, Jr., 50, of Vidalia, La., was charged in Harrison County with felony evasion, armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping, jail records show.
The suspect allegedly held the bank clerks at gunpoint and tied their hands, leading to the kidnapping charges, officers said.
As of Friday evening, Rester was being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $150,000 bond on the evasion charge, and is being held without bond for the Waveland Police Department.
At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Waveland police Lt. Chad Dorn said at the scene, a man “went into the bank and held them up by gunpoint. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into a vehicle and left the scene.
“A short time later, a Waveland Police Department officer spotted the suspect at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 603 and began pursuit.”
Dorn said officers chased the suspect up Hwy. 603 to I-10 and into Harrison County. Several other agencies joined the pursuit, including officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Long Beach Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dorn said.
“They were able to get the vehicle stopped (at Lamey Bridge Road in D’Iberville), and the suspect was taken into custody,” Dorn said.
Officers reportedly found money in Rester’s car after he was arrested.
Rester was initially transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, Dorn said, but will be moved back to the Hancock County Jail later.
Assisting at the scene were officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department and agents from both the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
