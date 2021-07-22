Officials from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at West Holmes Street in Bayside Park.
“Cody Joseph Necaise is wanted in connection with this shooting,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release issued Thursday morning. “He was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bicycle. If you have any information on his whereabouts, we are asking that you contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office or the Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers.”
You can call the sheriff’s office at 228-466-6935 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Adam confirmed Thursday that one person -- reportedly a 38-year-old man -- was seriously wounded and airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after aid was rendered at the scene.
“At the time of this release, the victim is in stable condition,” Adam said in the press release on Thursday.
